Two members of school staff have been suspended in Gwynedd.
It is not known why they have been suspended, what school they work for, nor what roles they hold.
Confirming the suspensions, a Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that two members of school staff in Gwynedd have been suspended from their posts and that the council in conducting internal investigations.
“It would not be appropriate for the council nor the school concerned to comment further until these investigations have been completed.”