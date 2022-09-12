Schools to close on Monday for state funeral
ALL schools in Ceredigion will be closed next Monday following confirmation that a bank holiday is to be held for Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral.
The UK Government confirmed over the weekend that Monday, 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.
This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.
A UK Government spokesperson said: “This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. “Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.
“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”
Following the announcement, Ceredigion County Council’s Chief Education Officer has written to all schools in the county confirming that they will be closed on Monday, 19 September.
