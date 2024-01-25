BARMOUTH residents have spoken of their horror at the state of the town’s seafront.
Glyn Jones and Mags Hills told the Cambrian News that they are “concerned” by the state of the promenade, which they say is dirty with stagnant pools of standing water and dog muck.
They also want the steps to the beach to be cleaned for people to be able to access the beach.
Glyn said: “We are realistic and know they will sadly never move the dunes or breakwater wall, but just to clean the place would be a start.
“I don’t think I have seen a dog warden for nearly four years now and I counted 38 piles of dog poo the other day.”
Mags said the prom and beach are “a total disgrace”.
“Barmouth front needs a good clean up like Glyn says and walkways cleared so people can access the beach again.”
Glyn added: “The drains are blocked so water just sits in stinking pools full of dog poo and wee green with Algee. There is only one point now where anyone with walking difficulties can enter the beach. Even with walking sticks it is virtually impossible to gain access to the beach Even if you don’t struggle with walking, it’s hard work.
“The sand and the stones are so high up. The defence walls at the drains don’t work so any runoff from the road just stays on the promenade.”
Mags agreed, adding: “My dad who grew up here was so disappointed last summer. He couldn’t go on the beach and play with his great grandchildren because he has a bad hip and a walking stick now. How is this right? How is it right that families with disabled children wouldn’t be able to access our beach safely?”
Glyn took to the promenade to take some photographs. He said: “They show bins just overflowing with rubbish, drains blocked due to build up behind walls, sand on the footpath so no wheelchair access, steps covered in stones and as you can see, hand rails under the stones giving an example of how much they are covered.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “On the matter of litter and overflowing bins, we thank you for drawing our attention to the issue. Council staff will be dealing with it as a matter of urgency. We would also remind members of the public to respect the local environment and always put their rubbish in the bin. If the bin is full, please take to your litter to another bin or take it home and dispose of it responsibly either in your wheelie bin or recycling box.
“On the matter of dog fouling, unfortunately this problem tends to worsen during the darker winter months and can be common in many communities due to the careless and inconsiderate behaviour of a very small minority of dog owners. We call on owners to do the right thing and bag it and bin it, there is no excuse. Dog fouling is not only highly unpleasant, it can also lead to serious health problems for adults and children who come into contact with it. Failure to clean up dog fouling is an offence, and anyone caught contravening the regulations can expect to receive a £100 fixed penalty from the council’s Street Enforcement Team or Maritime Service Officers, or even a fine of up to £1,000 if the matter is taken to court.
“To report a particular concern about littering or dog fouling, please go to the council’s website at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/ and click on ‘Report a problem’ or email [email protected] or telephone 01766 771000.
“In relation to the build-up of sand being blown in from the beach, we recognise that this can be a nuisance and prevent people from using the local amenities and we have a work programme in place to manage the situation and to clear away the sand and stone. However, at this time of year, it can be difficult to manage, especially given the number of storms we have experienced over recent weeks.”