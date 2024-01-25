“On the matter of dog fouling, unfortunately this problem tends to worsen during the darker winter months and can be common in many communities due to the careless and inconsiderate behaviour of a very small minority of dog owners. We call on owners to do the right thing and bag it and bin it, there is no excuse. Dog fouling is not only highly unpleasant, it can also lead to serious health problems for adults and children who come into contact with it. Failure to clean up dog fouling is an offence, and anyone caught contravening the regulations can expect to receive a £100 fixed penalty from the council’s Street Enforcement Team or Maritime Service Officers, or even a fine of up to £1,000 if the matter is taken to court.