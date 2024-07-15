South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team rushed to the aid of man who fell ill while out walking.
The team received a call on Sunday, 14 July to assist a man who had gone for a walk above Llandecwyn.
He started to feel dizzy and unwell, and wasn’t able to walk any further.
The team arrived, assessed the man and provided treatment to make him comfortable before an ambulance arrived to transport him to hospital.
“We wish him a full and speedy recovery,” a team spokesperson said.
If you would like to support the team’s vital work visit www.justgiving.com/sssrt.
A team of over 30 people make up the South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team, which operates in the South of the Snowdonia National Park.