Search for dog ends in tragedy
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Thursday 11th August 2022 10:00 am
Share
Jed died after falling in a water culvert (N/a )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The search for a dog that fell in water in Blaenau Ffestiniog has ended in tragedy.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team was called out to Blaenau Ffestiniog on Saturday evening to assist with a rescue of a dog that had fallen into a water culvert near Maenofferen slate quarry.
Cave Rescue was also called out in the incident.
The volunteers tried to find a beautiful dog called Jed, but sadly he passed away in the accident.
“The team would like to pass on it’s condolences to Cai and his family,” a rescue team spokesperson said.
“Cai wanted us to share these pictures of Jed.”
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team is a charity run by a team of volunteers who are on call every day of the year.
Jed (N/a )
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |