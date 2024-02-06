Police have released more images of a walker who went missing on 9 January.
Chief Inspector David Cust said: “I’d like to thank partner agencies and the wider community for their support and assistance in searching for David, which are ongoing as weather conditions allow.
“I am appealing to anyone who has been out walking in the area and may have come across a large backpack, as seen in the image below, to contact us.
“We continue to support David’s family at this difficult time.
”Anyone who may have seen David, or any of the items described since his disappearance, are asked to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference Q004447.”