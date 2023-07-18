A plane spotter has been rescued off Mynydd Dolffanog after breaking his leg.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, 17 July) alerting them to the a man with a broken leg on Mynydd Dolffanog near Corris Uchaf.
The man, a Belgian national and in his late 40's, was part of a plane-spotting group on the hillside. A simple slip had led to a significant lower leg injury.
Team carers were able to provide pain relief and splint the leg on scene which led to an immediate improvement in the man's condition.
The process of stretchering the man down off the hill began, but the man's condition started to deteriorate during the extraction, and the rescuers ran through all of their pain relief options during the evacuation.
As the rescuers reached the roadside, complications with the injury, now nearly three hours old, were also giving significant cause for concern.Neither EMRTS nor the Coastguard Rescue helicopter were able to provided air-support, and WAST ambulances were all tied up in A&E queues so the control desk was unable to give any timescale for a road ambulance.
South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team was able to provide back-up medical supplies so casualty carers were able to resume pain-relief during the wait.
At around 8.30pm it was decided that it was not in the casualty's best interest to wait any longer, and alternative plans for transportation were being put into place as a WAST ambulance arrived to take over treatment and transportation to hospital.
Team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon, who took part in the rescue, said: "I think most people are already aware of the extreme pressures faced by the ambulance service, but we have historically been very fortunate in getting help when required.
"The high pain levels being experienced by the casualty, and the deteriorating condition of his injury, both coupled with the uncertainty of assistance arriving made for a very stressful wait."