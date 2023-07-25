The deal’s aim is to create between 1,100 and 1,400 new jobs in mid Wales by 2032 through supporting a number of projects including an Innovation Park and National Spectrum Centre led by Aberystwyth University; a new Food Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Horeb; the Tir Glas project at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Lampeter; new facilities at the Centre for Alternative Techonology and Machynlleth; and the devlopment of harbours in Aberaeron and Aberystwyth.