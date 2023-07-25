WORK is underway on a £110m project that will see a number of schemes come to fruition in mid Wales, the leaders of Ceredigion and Powys councils have said.
A reception to discuss the progress of the Mid Wales Growth Deal was held at the Royal Welsh Show on 24 July.
Among the attendees were businesses across Ceredigion and Powys, senior political representatives and key stakeholders from a range of partner organisations.
The event heard of the progress being made since the Growing Mid Wales partnership was formed back in 2015.
The deal’s aim is to create between 1,100 and 1,400 new jobs in mid Wales by 2032 through supporting a number of projects including an Innovation Park and National Spectrum Centre led by Aberystwyth University; a new Food Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Horeb; the Tir Glas project at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Lampeter; new facilities at the Centre for Alternative Techonology and Machynlleth; and the devlopment of harbours in Aberaeron and Aberystwyth.
The event also heard of developments for the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP), and its three year plan to boost jobs.
Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, jointly said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity to engage with our partners and the region’s businesses to gain an insight into what they’re currently experiencing around upskilling, training, and recruitment.
“It is vital that we have these chances to talk and listen to each other to ensure that we have the right priorities in place to drive investment that meets the requirements of both the employers and the workforce.
“It has also been fantastic to share with our partners the work that has been underway in the region across a number of funding streams. We are seeing the fruits of a few years’ labour beginning to emerge now.
“It is imperative we continue to work alongside each other to deliver some real change to our region.”