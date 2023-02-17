On 21 April, tens of thousands of people will gather outside Parliament to demand change. This is not about disrupting the public. This is citizens from all walks of life, professionals, union members, religious groups, families - anyone who cares – having a say in their future. Many will go just for the day, but others will go back day after day for up to two weeks. If you’ve ever felt you’d go on climate protest if really needed, this is the one! This is The Big One.