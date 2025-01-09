Two specialists from a leading regional fine art auction house will be hunting treasures at a charity antiques valuation event on the Mid Wales coast at Llwyngwril on Wednesday, 22 January.
Associate director Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, who is a jewellery, silver and bijouterie specialist and Alexander Clement, Asian Art, watches and senior general valuer, will be available at Y Ganolfan, the community hall in Llwyngwril, from 11am to 2pm to value items.
A charge of £2 for each item valued will be made by Y Ganolfan, with the proceeds going towards the upkeep of the hall.
People wishing to have items valued are asked to make appointments with Halls Fine Art on Tel: 01743 450 700 or email [email protected] for more information.
Valuations will be given for items of Asian Art, coins, medals, decorative arts, ceramics, glass, furniture, clocks, works of art, jewellery, silver, watches and books.
People who are unable to attend the event but wishing to have larger items or collections valued are asked ton contact Halls Fine Art.
Pat Griffiths from Y Ganolfan Book Committee explained that the committee received a grant from Menter Mon to write a book about Llwyngwril, ‘Cofio Llwyngwril’, which was launched last November.
As part of the grant, Y Ganolfan Committee had to organise other community projects, of which the charity antiques valuation day is one.
“We’ve already had a dozen people book appointments with the Halls Fine Art specialists, so we are anticipating a busy event,” said Pat.
The Mid Wales coast has been a happy hunting ground for Halls Fine Art who sold coin a collection of UK commemorative gold coins for £19,000 last March. A watercolour by famous Egyptologist Howard Carter, discovered at a charity valuation event in Barmouth a decade ago, sold for £13,000.