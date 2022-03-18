Send us your fundraising stories

Kind-hearted Cambrian News readers across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys will raise money today for Red Nose Day.

If you are sitting in a bath full of beans, doing a sponsored walk, a sponsored silence, baking cakes or dressing up like 10-year-old Annest O’Neill from Criccieth (pictured), we want to hear from you.

Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day has has brought people together to raise money for brilliant causes in the UK and around the world.

Comic Relief will use the money raised this year to help people live free from poverty, violence and discrimination. This includes funding organisations that are supporting people right now in Ukraine, and those attempting to cross the border.