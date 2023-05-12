Cardigan Bay is famed for its spectacular sunsets.
This video, taken on Aberystwyth seafront, shows last night's sunset, Thursday, 11 May. We hope it inspires you to share your videos of the sun setting where you live.
Send your videos from your area of Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys to [email protected] and we'll share some of the best ones.
And don't forget to share your films on our Video This Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/cambriannews.videothis
This picture of last night's sunset also shows the streetlighting works taking place in Aberystwyth (Julie McNicholls Vale )