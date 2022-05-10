Service is held for Nobel winner, Sir John

A service of thanksgiving for the life of world renowned climate scientist and Nobel peace prize recipient Sir John Theodore Houghton has taken place in Aberdyfi.

Sir John’s family, friends, former students and colleagues came to Neuadd Dyfi on Saturday, 14 May to remember Sir John and celebrate his life.

Lady Houghton, Sir John’s wife, said: “John died two years ago now, on 15 April, 2020, and because of Covid we were only able to have a very small family burial at Aberdyfi cemetery at the time.

“ I am so pleased to see so many people here today - there was a time when I thought this day would never come, but I always had hope - and we are all here today to remember John’s amazing life and his strong Christian faith which was integral to his life and was a life time commitment. Although a scientist he firmly believed there was no contradiction between science and Christianity.”

She added: “It is fitting that the service is held here in Aberdyfi. Sir John was born in Dyserth and spent the first 16 years of his life in Wales. After he retired from the Met Office it seemed natural to move back to Wales.

“John loved Aberdyfi. We had bought our beautiful home in late 1989 and after restoring it we moved in permanently in 1995. We spent 22 happy years in Brynhyfryd before moving to Tywyn for the last three years of John’s life.

“John became a much-loved and well-known figure in the local community and I am happy to see so many of his friends from the community here today.

“I am very proud that the last Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Scientific Assessment report was dedicated to John’s memory. We know now that he was prophetic in his warnings many years ago about climate change.”

Sir John Houghton ( Doris O’Keefe )