As we move deeper into winter, drivers need to prepare for the possibility of icy and snowy conditions.
For many drivers, the cooler temperatures and slicker road surfaces can make them anxious about getting behind the wheel.
To reassure motorists and help them take the right steps to ensure their insurance is valid, Uswitch has explored some common winter driving myths to make it clear which ones are real and which ones are not.
You can be fined if you leave your engine running to defrost the windscreen – TRUE
Whilst many believe this is a myth, if you’re caught leaving your engine running on a public road to defrost your windscreen, you could be slapped with a fine.
The act breaks rule 123 of the Highway Code and is an offence under regulations 98 and 107 of the Road Vehicles (Constructions and Use) Regulations 1986.
However, if you’re lucky enough to have your own driveway, you won’t be committing an offence.
Using hot water to de-ice your windscreen will crack the glass – TRUE
Whilst flicking on the kettle may seem like a quick fix to removing ice, it can most definitely damage the glass.
Experts at glass repair company Speedy Glass state that putting boiling water on a frozen windshield will not cause the windshield to immediately shatter, however, it can cause small cracks to appear which might weaken the glass.
If there is damage anywhere on the windscreen which is 40mm in size or bigger, your car will fail its MOT.
Driving with snow on your number plate is illegal – TRUE
Whilst the windscreen and mirrors are the main priority, leaving your number plate concealed could land you in a spot of bother.
If you head out without clearing it, you are breaking the law and could face a fine of up to £1,000.
Alongside registration plates, it’s also illegal to drive with snow on your lights, mirrors, roof and windows.
It’s illegal to drive in wellies – FALSE
Whilst it’s not illegal to wear wellies at the wheel, it’s the responsibility of drivers to ensure their footwear is suitable and that they have full control of their vehicle at all times.
Rule 97 in the Highway Code states that motorists should ensure ‘clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner’.
If your wellies don’t give you full control and you can’t feel the pedals, it’s best to swap them for a more appropriate pair of shoes.
You could risk invalidating your insurance if you’re involved in an accident wearing shoes you know are creating difficulty for you whilst driving.
Winter tyres can invalidate your insurance – FALSE
Many drivers have winter tyres fitted as they can be safer when driving in harsh weather conditions.
This is because the rubber on the tyres operates more effectively in conditions below 7°C, and they have tread patterns that shift surface water quicker.
Whilst having them fitted can be categorised as a modification, which should be declared to an insurer, most UK insurance providers are signed up to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Winter Tyres Motor Insurance Commitment. This means you don’t have to notify your insurer because they deem the tyres safer at this time of year.
It might be worth double checking though, as there are still a small number of insurers that aren’t signed up to the ABI’s commitment. So we advise contacting them if you’re unsure and plan to have winter tyres fitted, to avoid your insurance being invalid.
Leaving your car’s engine running to warm up on a cold morning invalidates your insurance if your vehicle is stolen – TRUE
Most insurers have a ‘keys exclusion’ clause written into the small print, which states that if your car is stolen while left unattended with the engine running, you won’t be covered.
When your car is stolen in this situation, it’s often referred to as ‘Frost-jacking’. It’s not just when you’re letting your engine warm up either, your vehicle could be frost-jacked when you are dropping the kids into school, or simply popping to the post box with or without keys or a car fob.
Whenever you leave your car engine on and unattended, you could be inviting criminals to take your car from you, and your insurer cannot be expected to pay.
The law states drivers are expected to always be in control of their vehicle while the engine is running, even when de-icing the windows or letting their car engine warm up.
You must switch on your fog lights when it’s snowing – FALSE
Knowing which lights to use in treacherous conditions often leaves motorists confused. Many drivers will put their fog lights on at the slightest dip in visibility, prompting the rest of us to question the correct procedure.
According to the Highway Code, you should only use your fog lights when visibility reduces to below 100 metres. Switching them on when visibility is more than 100m could put other road users at harm by causing visibility issues - and even invalidate your insurance if you’re involved in an accident.
If your visibility is severely harmed by heavy snow, then switch your fog lights on, but if snow has settled and you aren’t struggling to see, the lights will dazzle other drivers and could increase risk.