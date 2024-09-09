Three sewage alerts have been issued along Cardigan Bay.
The storm and heavy rain seen over the weekend have caused overflows in three sewage sites in the last 48 hours for Craig Du Beach Central near Porthmadog, Fairbourne and Llanrhystud.
A further fourth warning has been issued for Aberdyfi for a risk of reduced water quality due to the heavy rain.
The alerts on the Surfers Against Sewage website states under a ‘pollution alert’: “Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.”
The Met Office issued a 21-hour yellow weather warning across the weekend for South Wales and Southern England.
It saw a months-worth of rain fall in a matter of hours causing flooding in south Wales and power outages.
The forecast for the rest of the week is lighter, with sunny spells and showers across Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 September.