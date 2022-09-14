Sheepdog trials raise £500 for Wales Air Ambulance
Monday 19th September 2022 5:00 am
LLANDDEWI Brefi Sheepdog Trials have raised money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
W P Lloyd-Jones, chairman of the Llanddewi Brefi Sheepdog Trials Committee, presented a cheque for £500 to a representative of the Wales Air Ambulance following the trials at Gwyngoed Fach Farm.
Also pictured are members of the committee and Mr and Mrs Eirug Pugh, who hosted the trials.
