The proceeds of a sheepdog trial event held in Ceredigion have been donated to two good causes.
On 15 September 2022 a sheepdog trial was held on Penrheol Field, by kind permission of B Wright, Talfan, Talsarn, with the president of the day being Graham Hope.
The following week, a sheepdog sale was held at the same location.
The events had fantastic attendance, with an excellent number of competitors, exhibitors and lots of sale, from all over the country.
The committee, headed by Cled Jones, wish to extend their thanks to all who supported and donated, with extreme thanks to the event’s main sponsors, Dunbia, and the livestock auctioneers DAG Jones and D Arnold Rees, who without their assistance and support the event would not have been possible.
The events managed to raise a total of £6,000, with the money being split equally between Noah’s Ark and Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The funds were presented at a reception at the Castle Green Inn, by kind permission of Brian and Mavis Beynon.
Another event was held this year on Saturday, 23 September at Felindre Fields, Abermeurig.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]