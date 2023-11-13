Everything was “ship shape and Bristol fashion” when Aberystwyth Sea Cadets completed their annual unit review, led by the west Wales district officer Lt Cdr (SCC) Elliott and assistant district officer Lt Cdr (SCC) Gittins.
The review ensures that the unit is operating safely and correctly, meeting Royal Navy guidelines for training and activities. The evening provided an opportunity for families to see the cadets parade and observe some of the activities the cadets undertake during the year, including an opportunity for cadets to practise their first aid skills on the inspecting officers.
The district officer also had the pleasure of presenting several awards, including promotion to Cadet First Class for Cdt 1st Felix, promotion to Leading Cadet for LC Fae and the first ever Cadet Drill Instructor for the Unit LC Ricardo.
Aberystwyth Sea Cadets meet at Aberystwyth TA Centre every Monday and Friday between 7pm and 9pm, offering cadets aged between 10 and 18 a range of activities and qualifications based on the customs and traditions of the Royal Navy.
The success of the unit relies on the team of volunteers. New adult instructors are welcome to join the team. More information can be found on the Sea Cadets website at www.seacadets.org or by contacting the unit by phone on 01970 615947 or email at tscardiganbay@googlemail.com
