Shire Horse Show returns to Aberaeron
Saturday 30th July 2022 2:00 pm
HORSE lovers braved the rain last Sunday for the return of the West Wales Shire Horse Show on Alban Square, Aberaeron.
Along with shire horses, there were trade stands and a performance by Parti’r Efail ahead of competing in the Eisteddfod.
There was also a vintage display and a demonstration of ridden shires as well as all the usual showing classes.
