Aberaeron will once again host the West Wales Shire Horse Society’s annual show on Sunday, 30 July.
The show will be held on Alban Square with gates opening at 11am and the show beginning at midday.
Organisers say this year’s event will be bigger and better ‘with a little something for all the family to enjoy’.
In addition to the beautiful shire horses there will be a vintage vehicle display, face painting, bouncy castle and a sweet treat van.
West Wales Shire Horse Society said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Ceredigion County Council for allowing us to use the field and we would also like to thank everyone that has sponsored our show.”