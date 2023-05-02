Police were shocked to find a three-year-old sitting in this car when they arrested a drug driver in Porthmadog.
On Saturday afternoon, Gwynedd South Policing Team stopped a Black Fiesta on Porthmadog bypass following information received that the driver had been smoking cannabis.
A police spokesperson said: "The male failed the drug wipe for cannabis and was arrested and transported to Caernarfon custody.
"A child should remain in a car seat until 12 years of age or a minimum of 135cm (ideally longer) whichever comes first.
"Not only is it illegal to not adhere to bit it’s incredibly dangerous."