A shopworker had to be dug from the rubble following a roof collapse at a Dolgellau town centre shop earlier today (Saturday).
At around 12.55pm, police were called to the Spar store and post office on Plas yn Dref street following reports that a roof had collapsed into a shop.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene and two members of staff and one member of the public were able to escape the store, however, one member of staff was dug out and has since been taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
Chief Inspector Rob Rands of North Wales Police said: “Whilst we don’t believe that anyone remains unaccounted for, a specialist search team are on their way to the location to assist our colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
“Gwynedd County Council and the Health and Safety Executive are all fully briefed.
"Police officers remain at the scene whilst the investigation is ongoing.
“The area surrounding the shop is expected to remain closed for a considerable time and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all local residents and business owners for their cooperation and understanding.”
The Welsh Ambulance Services said two casualties were taken by road to hospital, with one going to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and one to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
A spokesperson for Spar UK told the Cambrian News: "We are aware of a structural incident at our Dolgellau store which took place earlier today.
"Currently store colleagues and a member of the public are receiving medical treatment. We are awaiting updates before commenting further."
The centre of Dolgellau is still closed off to members of the public.