Shoppers support sub aqua club

The winners of the Asda Foundation Green Token Giving scheme have been announced.

Customers vote on line for a charity/club group of their choice to receive money from the supermarket’s foundation.

Pictured here is Jo Scott BEM, community champion for Asda, Pwllheli, at a cheque presentation for £500 to members of Llŷn Sub Aqua club.

The club received a cheque for £500 from the Asda Digital Green Token Giving Scheme.

“We would like to thank Asda for their support and a big thank you to everyone who voted for us,” a club spokesperson said.