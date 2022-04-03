Shoppers support sub aqua club
Sunday 10th April 2022 12:00 pm
(Asda )
The winners of the Asda Foundation Green Token Giving scheme have been announced.
Customers vote on line for a charity/club group of their choice to receive money from the supermarket’s foundation.
Pictured here is Jo Scott BEM, community champion for Asda, Pwllheli, at a cheque presentation for £500 to members of Llŷn Sub Aqua club.
The club received a cheque for £500 from the Asda Digital Green Token Giving Scheme.
“We would like to thank Asda for their support and a big thank you to everyone who voted for us,” a club spokesperson said.
“The club is run by a team of volunteers and this money will go towards buying new equipment ensuring we’re able to train the next generation of local divers.”
