For those that haven’t seen ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical before, you will see a full musical created live on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast create the show from suggestions of setting, genre and style with ingenious storylines and hilarious characters. The audience also name that night’s show, which is added to The Showstoppers’ archive. From Pink Floyd to Stephen Sondheim, via a school, ancient Egypt or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it.