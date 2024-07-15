A CONCERT on Aberystwyth’s Bandstand has raised more than £5,000 for Wateraid.
On Saturday afternoon 13 July, around 150 acapella singers, representing twelve community choirs from the Llyn Peninsula to Pembrokeshire, from the East Powys border to Aberystwyth, sang out in English, Welsh and many other languages to support the vital work of this charity.
Performances were held between 11am and 2pm, entertaining locals and visitors to Aberystwyth seafront alike,
The concert was held in aid of the international charity, Wateraid, which provide clean drinking water and sanitation to communities across the globe.
Event organiser Susie Ennals was thrilled by the turnout and amount raise, commenting: "My heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who took part, and to all of you who so generously supported our local sing for water' event." She added: "If anyone wants more information about joining a local community choir, please email me at [email protected]
One in 10 people around the world does not have water close to home and one in five people don’t have a decent toilet of their own.
For more than 20 years, choirs have been joining voices and forces at Sing for Water events to support WaterAid projects around the world.