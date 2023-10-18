Almost 100 singers sang songs about water outside the bandstand in Aberystwyth on Saturday, 14 October to raise money for charity.
The event, Sing For Water International, Aberystwyth raised over £3,500 for the valuable work of WaterAid to provide clean water and sanitation to communities throughout the world.
The full choir sang four songs together at 11am and 2pm, and smaller groups from the choir sang another eight songs.
Susie Ennals, who led the choir and lives in Aberystwyth said: “Singing together as a community is an amazing way to bring joy to those around us, as well as raising money for such a good cause.
“We can’t send water to the one in 10 people in the world who don’t have access to clean water, but we can help by singing.
“Sing for Water International has raised an amazing £1.2 million through community singing events since it was initiated throughout the UK by composer Helen Chadwick just over 20 years ago.
“In Wales we are blessed with an abundance of water filling our reservoirs, lakes and rivers as well as our magnificent waterfalls. But everyone, everywhere, needs access to clean water.”
For more information about WaterAid, visit wateraid.org/uk