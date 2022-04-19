Singing group raises thousands for Bronglais Hospital’s League of Friends

AN Aberystwyth-based singing group has presented a cheque for £6,700 to the League of Friends of Bronglais Hospital.

Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes raised the money through a combination of ticket sales and donations to Elinor’s Cardiff half marathon fundraising page. The group started donating money to the League of Friends in 2018.

Elinor said: “Sgarmes are delighted to be able to support the League of Friends of Bronglais Hospital, a charity very close to my heart.

“Through our Christmas Singalongs in 2018 and 2019 we’ve raised almost £10,000, but last year, due to the pandemic, we had to cancel our Singalong at the very last minute which was so disappointing for us all. Thankfully a lot of our wonderful audience members kindly donated their ticket money to the charity and didn’t apply for refunds.”

Elinor added: “I decided to try and raise some more to add to the pot and signed up to run the Cardiff Half Marathon which is just over 13 miles!

“Friends and family have been so kind with their donations, along with a generous donation from Aberystwyth Round Table, it’s been quite humbling and much more emotional than I’d imagined.

“On Tuesday, 5 April, we were able to present a cheque for £6700 to Lloyd Evans, treasurer of League of Friends, which takes the total raised by Sgarmes in the last three years to over £15,000.”

The Bronglais Hospital League of Friends, set up in 1948, raises money to improve the hospital, community services and the lives of local NHS patients and staff.

Money raised stays in the Aberystwyth area and apart from donating to vital hospital appeals, it also goes where it’s most needed, supplying recliner chairs in wards for families, repose mattresses and essentials for district nurses in the community.

“The League of Friends charity is absolutely vital to our local community and I can’t tell you how much they’ve helped me and my family over the last few years,” said Elinor.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated, and I promise Sgarmes will continue to raise money for Bronglais.

“Our Christmas Singalong is already booked in for 22 December this year, so please come along and support us and the League of Friends!”