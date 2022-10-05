Sir Ian McKellen Award goes to Aberystwyth violinist

Tom follows in the footsteps of 2021 winner Osian Pearson, who studied an MA in Editing at the prestigious National Film and Television School, Cerys Havana Hickman (2020) who studied for a degree in Music (BMus) at Goldsmiths, University of London, and joint winners (2019) Owain Gruffydd, who studied at the University of Northampton studying for a BA Hons Degree in Acting, and Laura Baker who was working towards her BA Hons Degree in Ballet Education at the Royal Academy of Dance.