Sir Ian McKellen Award goes to Aberystwyth violinist
Tom has been impressing people with his violin playing from a very early age, and is studying a Solo Violin Performer Diploma at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.
First violinist in the Kuttner Quartet-in-residence there, he will receive £500 towards the cost of his studies from the funds donated by Sir Ian McKellen during his performance at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in 2019.
Tom said being chosen as the recipient of the Ian McKellen Award 2022 “is a great honour for me and marks a step forward in my career as a violinist”.
“This award will help in enabling me to continue studying and living in the USA, and I am very grateful to Sir Ian McKellen and the committee for supporting me in this way,” he added.
The former Ysgol Gymraeg and Penglais School pupil studied at the Royal Northern College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music where he was awarded a prestigious scholarship from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.
He has represented Aberystwyth in the Urdd Eisteddfod, performing in the final of the Bryn Terfel Competition in 2019, and has appeared on TV and radio many times, both as a soloist and an orchestral player.
As well as pursuing chamber music and orchestral studies, Tom hopes to become an international solo violin performer.
Tom was the unanimous choice from the award’s interview panel, who were bowled over by the calibre of applicants for the award.
Creative co-ordinator Laura Oliver said: “The standard of applications for the award was incredibly high. The panel was blown away by the skills and passion of all the award applicants.
“Tom stood out as being particularly focused and passionate and he has a bright future ahead of him. He has achieved so much already at such a young age and Aberystwyth Arts Centre is happy to support him with this award.”
Tom follows in the footsteps of 2021 winner Osian Pearson, who studied an MA in Editing at the prestigious National Film and Television School, Cerys Havana Hickman (2020) who studied for a degree in Music (BMus) at Goldsmiths, University of London, and joint winners (2019) Owain Gruffydd, who studied at the University of Northampton studying for a BA Hons Degree in Acting, and Laura Baker who was working towards her BA Hons Degree in Ballet Education at the Royal Academy of Dance.
When Sir Ian performed at the arts centre in 2019, he donated all the money raised from ticket sales and donations to the arts centre to fund the artistic endeavours of local youngsters.
The Aberystwyth Arts Centre Ian McKellen Award was established, open to youngsters aged 16 to 25 to continue their vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance, and the visual arts. £500 is awarded to candidates who can demonstrate artistic promise and passion for their art, and who are in receipt of a place for study during the following academic year.
