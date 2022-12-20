Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron’s sixth form have raised £400 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The school worked with the Rotary Club as part of the Rotary’s Rotaract in School project, which engages pupils in the club’s community activities.
Students who were members of the Rotaract Club had a bake sale to raise the money.
The cakes were donated by the school’s staff, as well as pupils and their parents, these were then sold to pupils during the school’s break times.
The school’s head of Year 11 and health and social care teacher, Wendy Price-Jones said: “It was a privilege and an absolute pleasure to raise the money for such a vital and worthy cause.”
A school spokesperson said: “Thank you so much to everyone for their contribution. The air ambulance is an invaluable charity here in Wales.”
Mr and Mrs Staite visited the school on Thursday, 15 December on behalf of Wales Air Ambulance to collect the donations.