Tywyn skatepark hosted an ‘opening jam event on Saturday (30 March).
The event started at 12pm and there was music, rider demonstrations, competitions and prizes.
Tywyn’s long-awaited new skatepark opened in November, but this was the first official event there.
It was hoped the skatepark would open in 2021 as a replacement to the original, which was over 20 years old. But the project faced delays when the company contracted to build the replacement closed down.
Despite the delay of a year, the skatepark opened ‘ahead of schedule’ last November.
Town Council Clerk Chris Wood said then: “We’re all absolutely delighted to see the work complete. The project was started by the previous clerk back in 2021, and faced delays in the pandemic as well.”