A beach race from Tywyn to Aberdyfi will take place once again.
This year’s race takes place on Saturday, 4 May (12 noon). All money raised on the day will be donated to the Wales Air Ambulance.
The race starts at the slipway onto Tywyn beach. People should gather at Pebbles Tea Rooms opposite who will provide free tea. People can also buy other refreshments.
When people reach Aberdyfi there will be music at The Britannia Inn, Aberdyfi and easy food on offer from our new Harbour Kitchen in the restaurant upstairs.
Seona Loveman of The Britannia Inn said: “The harbour master has all the information he needs, it will low tide and we have lots of people already expressing an interest in taking part in fancy dress. All I need to do now is book the weather!”
Last year’s inaugural race raised £2,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The four-mile one way beach race from Tywyn to Aberdyfi saw entrants running or walking the distance at their leisure.
The event was filmed for social media by @lightfootagency and people can see the video on the Cambrian News website to get an idea of what the event has in store for them this year.