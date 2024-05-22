A Covid vaccination centre has been forced to close after two snakes were spotted in the building.
The snakes were found at Ysgol Trewen in Cwm-Cou near Newcastle Emlyn and have been named Cwm and Cou after the centre.
They and are thought to be an adder and a grass snake.
Hywel Dda University Health Board posted on social media: "We've had two extra visitors call in to our vaccination centre at Ysgol Trewen in Cwm-Cou .
"We've had to advise them that the only ones currently eligible for our spring booster are adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024; Residents in care homes for older adults and individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed.
"To make sure our visitors get a wriggle on and leave us to our vaccination work, we're temporarily closing the centre and seeking the support of wildlife experts.
"We hope that we will be able to re-open as soon as possible and we'll share an update on here.
"If you have any questions about accessing your Spring COVID-19 booster, please call us on 0300 303 8322 or email [email protected]
"Please note, our colleagues are not able to answer any reptile-related questions."