Twenty seven schools, one library and a college are closed today across Ceredigion and Gwynedd today because of snow and ice.
Gwynedd council said 19 of its schools are shut today, and Ceredigion said eight of its schools have had to close because of the wintry weather. Coleg Ceredigion's Cardigan campus is closed to staff and students today and lessons will be held online today (Thursday, 18 January).
"The Cardigan Campus is closed today to all staff and students owing to the adverse weather conditions," the college said.
"No college transport is running and all classes will be held online. Aberystwyth campus will remain open as normal.
"Please accept our apologies for this temporary disruption. Further updates regarding tomorrow and the rest of the week will be provided via the website, Facebook, twitter and via local radio stations."
A list of the Gwynedd school affected by snow, ice and staffing issues due to the weather can be found at https://diogel.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/DigwyddiadauArgyfwng/en#chwilioTermau
Elsewhere in Ceredigion The following schools are closed today (18 January) due to the cold weather and snow:
Ysgol T Llew Jones
Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi
Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth
Ysgol Cenarth
Ysgol Llechryd
Ysgol Penparc
Ysgol Bro Sion Cwilt
