THE morning commute may be difficult on Thursday as forecasters predict ice and snow showers overnight.
The Met Office has amended its weather warning for snow across west Wales, with a yellow warning now in place for between 10pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.
Forecasters warn that 2-5cm of snow is possible across west and north Wales in areas 150 metres above sea level as the Arctic blast continues to hit the British Isles.
The new warning says: "Occasional showers, falling as sleet and snow, are likely at times overnight and into Thursday morning.
"These will fall onto sub-zero surfaces, leading to icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Patchy small amounts of snow accumulating, but possibly 2-5 cm above 150 m in West and North Wales."
Overnight temperatures in Aberystwyth could plunge to -6°C on Wednesday night, causing a severe frosts to develop.
Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the weekend however, with a yellow warning for wind on Sunday.
The warning, which runs from 6am until midnight on Sunday, says: "A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday.
"Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk. "Many inland areas are expected to see gusts of 50 - 60 mph during this period. Coasts and exposed locations could see gusts of 60 - 70 mph or even higher."
Full forecast
Tonight - Clear periods for most this evening and overnight with temperatures quickly plummeting. A severe frost developing inland with icy patches. Further snow flurries in northern and western areas at times. Minimum temperature -7 °C.
Thursday - Another dry, sunny and cold day for many after a very frosty and locally icy start. Occasional snow showers in northern and western areas, giving a slight covering in places. Maximum temperature 5 °C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday - After another frosty night, dry on Friday with plenty of sunshine and feeling less cold. Turning milder and windier over the weekend with coastal gales likely and occasionally heavy rain.