Snow and ice are possible across part of Gwynedd today and tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Monday, 18 and Tuesday, 19 November affecting Gwynedd.
The warning comes into effect from 7pm tonight and remains in place until 10am tomorrow.
The Met Office says: “A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.
“The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.
“There is a chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive - this remains uncertain, but seems most likely across parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire.
“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”