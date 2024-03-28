It’s the Easter holidays and there’s no school for two weeks so that means we can all have a bit of a lie-in right?
Well not when your husband shouts there’s snow outside at 6am! And that’s what happened this morning.
So now we have a dilemma. Do we wake our sleeping daughter up to see the snow outside her window and then send her back to bed for a bit, or do we just ignore it and try to get a bit more sleep before work begins?
Or, do jump out of bed, wake up everyone in the house - including the dog - get dressed, go outside and have a snowball fight?! We chose the latter and I’m so glad we did.
After what seems like months of rain it is great to see clear blue skies and bright white snow here in Aberystwyth.
We had fun together and built what might be the world’s worst snowman (see picture above) but we love him anyway.
It was a nice surprise to see the snow this morning and I hope it means an end to the rain for a while.
Have you been out in the snow yet? Why not share your photographs with us in the comments.