Snow continues to fall across Pembrokeshire, with 36 schools closed in total, 631 properties currently without power, and the Local Authority urging people to please avoid non-essential travel, as some roads are extremely hazardous.
Pembrokeshire County Council continues to prioritise primary routes with the worst of the impacts in the Northeastern part of the County and South East.
A spokesperson for PCC stated: “There are some extremely hazardous conditions on most roads including the primary network in theses areas with significant snow accumulations in places.
“Please avoid non-essential travel.
“Wintry showers are causing slushy conditions on the rest of the network. Some of the showers will turn to rain during the day but snow fall is still expected over 200m over the next few hours.
“We also have reports of fallen trees blocking roads compounding the disruption in the east of the County.”
Updates are as follows:
* B4329 - Preseli Road remains closed with snow blower deployed to clear snow accumulations.
* A478 From Penblewin to Cardigan and Penblewin to templeton – Snow accumulation and poor driving conditions
* A477 – Significant issues on the A477 at Llandowror reported by Trunk road and Police
* B4314 Tavernspite to ColdBlow – Number of vehicles blocking the road.
* Templeton to Tavernspite is closed
* Narberth Area – Road passable with care. Incident with First Cymru buses resolved. Tree down between Narberth and Robeston Wathen and Narberth to Templeton
* Redberth to Jeffreyston – Tree down
The full list of schhols that are closed is available here: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/school-closures
Pembrokeshire College is also closed
Public Transport Update: A full list of disruptions is available here: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/.../bus-service-disruptions
If you need warm places please use the open leisure centres and the range of warm spaces open in the County via the Community Hub. Pembrokeshire Community Hub remains open to anyone for advice and guidance during the cold weather.
Please call on 01437 723660 if you need support with food or other emergency assistance.
Temporary shelter was instigated for rough sleepers overnight and will be in place tonight again.
All waste and recycling routes are out in the county but are reporting difficulties due to road conditions in certain areas. There are disruption to garden waste collection services.
