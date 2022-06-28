Soapbox derby three years in the making hailed a great success

CROWDS packed the streets of New Quay over the weekend for the successful return of the Soapbox Derby.

The Working 4 New Quay group successfully held their second Soapbox Derby on Saturday, 25 June.

Preparations for this event started three years ago, after the inaugural event which was held back in May 2019.

The soapbox carts, some built for speed and some purely for fun, ran down the steep hill from the Black Lion Hotel down to the harbour.

“It’s been incredible,” said Ian Richardson, organiser of the event.

He added: “We had crowds line the course all day.

“Many braved the odd downpour to cheer on the fearless competitors, all of whom had to carefully navigate the course with its ramps, jumps, rumble-strips and that final tight corner! Getting up to speeds in excess of 30mph, quite some achievement.

“There’s been a great feeling of pride in the town and everyone was out to show support. The town council has helped Working 4 New Quay to put on this event, and for that we are truly grateful.”

13 teams entered the derby in total.

The Awards Best Dressed Team – Mad Max Crew Best Dressed Kart – The Exterminators Fastest Driver – Dean Lewis Scorpion Fastest Lady – Lynn Macare Fastest Privateers – Bohr-ing Fastest Business Team – Fibre Fast Ogi Bravery Award – Catfish Kings Spirit of Soapbox Award – Sponsored by Dad



Gingero Lewis from The Exterminators team said: “The fastest time down the hill was achieved by Team Scorpion – their first run was just 24.31 seconds! But after three runs the most consistent team proved to be Bohr-ing – with an average speed of 24.92 second for each run. ”

Tomas Davies from Pencnwc Caravan Park added: “It’s wonderful to see New Quay alive again.

“The Soapbox Derby attracts competitors and visitors from all over the country.

“We are delighted to support the event and hope that it will return again in the future.

“The speed of some of the carts was incredible but the biggest cheers were definitely for the Dalek!

“We’ve been delighted to support this event and would like to congratulate Ian and his team for organising a truly spectacular event, once again.”

Ian concluded: “On behalf of Working 4 New Quay we would like to thank everyone that attended the event, as well as the loyal team of volunteers, individuals and businesses who supported the event with their donations and precious time.”