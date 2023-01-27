A MAN who killed his dad in a row over pigs has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Mold Crown Court heard Tony Thomas, of Minffordd, admitted violently attacking dad Dafydd at his home near Penrhyndeudraeth, but denied his actions resulted in the death of the 65-year-old.
Initially accused of murder or manslaughter, the judge ruled on Wednesday that the murder charge would no longer be pursued due to the diminished responsibility of the defendant. On Thursday the jury unanimously found Thomas, 45, guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The court heard Tony dragged his dad from a truck and kicked and stamped on him and was still alive when he left him in the road following a dispute over pigs.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said that the defendant will be sentenced in February following updated psychiatric reports.