An opera singer known across Europe is appealing for help restarting her music career in Ceredigion after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
Khrystyna Makar has performed at some of the continent’s most illustrious concert halls but her life was cruelly interrupted by Russia’s illegal invasion of her home country.
The renowned soprano fled with her two sons, Denys and Lukian, in June and sought refuge at Llangrannog Urdd Camp.
She was forced to leave her husband to fight in Lviv where she and her two children, now aged 17 and 12, were born.
In September, they took up residence with a family in the small Ceredigion village of Tre-Taliesin near Borth.
And after settling into life in Wales, she is hoping to start teaching classical vocals and performing once more.
She said: “I have been a classical singer for 20 years. I have been teaching for seven years, both music and singing.
“I have sung opera all over Europe, including in some celebrated venues including Konzerthaus Berlin, Kulturcasino Bern and Konserthaus Oslo.
“My favourite opera is Mozart’s The Magic Flute, which I’ve sung in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.
“I also like the challenge of singing Verdi’s Requiem, in which I sang solo soprano.
“I performed at the 2022 Eisteddfod in Tregaron, where I sang ‘Blaenwern’.
“I want to use my experience and expertise to support my family. I love teaching children and want to encourage them to love music and singing and to learn to perform correctly.
“It’s very interesting to be in Wales and study its musical culture because singing is so important in your country.
“I hope there are opportunities for me to teach and sing in Aberystwyth and Ceredigion.”
Her music career has seen her travel across Europe to prestigious venues in Austria, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and Netherlands - performing under world-famous conductors.
She condemned Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and said she hopes to return to her country when she can.
“We left Ukraine because of the war,” she said. “There is little work in the country and it is very difficult to attend school.
“We came to the UK because Denys had studied English so was able to speak quite a bit of the language and is now fluent.
“And I wanted to learn English and give Lukian the chance to do so also. We understood the UK had a good education system.
“I am finding Wales very hospitable; the people are friendly and helpful.
“Lviv is similar to Wales in that it rains a lot! Though it is much colder in the winter with lots of snow.
“Denys says the school is quite different from home. He’s studying at Penglais.”
Denys added: “I have been living here almost for half of the year, and if somebody asks what is most memorable about Wales, I will definitely answer about the kindness of people here.
“I really miss all of my friends and family who have remained in Ukraine.
“I speak to my father and friends regularly, but I am grateful for the help British people are giving me.”
Ms Makar is performing at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 10 December and at St Michaels Church on Friday, 16 December.
Robert Davies and his wife Amy volunteered for the Homes for Ukraine scheme and, after early frustration trying to match with other families, offered their home to Khyrstyna.
Mr Davies said: “Khrystyna is a hard worker and wants to provide for her family.
“It’s difficult as a refugee who doesn’t know many people in the music/teaching industry in Ceredigion for people to know about her expertise, so we thought this might help.
“She is still doing online classes with students back in Ukraine, but would love to start teaching in schools and doing one-to-one in the Aber area.”