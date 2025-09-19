Two schools and one cylch meithrin in south Ceredigion have benefitted from a £9 million investment.
The funding from Welsh Government and Ceredigion County Council has helped improve Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi and Cylch Meithrin Nawmor in Cenarth.
School governors, councillors and council officials recently visited Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi to see the work done to transform the secondary school.
An extension was built to create a new three-storey teaching block containing eight classrooms, three ICT rooms, an ICT studio, toilets, two rooms for small groups, three faculty offices and space for rotation. A dedicated drama studio and two new state-of-the-art science laboratories were also created.
They also visited Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi which has received significant investment to improve the primary provision with a new nursery classroom, two additional classrooms, a link block with a staff room, toilets, main reception, parents' room and a work room for the staff.
The visit also included a tour of Cylch Meithrin Nawmor, which is a new childcare facility at Cenarth Primary School. The childcare setting offers comprehensive care for children aged 2–4, where there was no provision before, and offers Flying Start provision and childcare places funded through the 30 hour Childcare Offer programme.
This project was fully funded by the Welsh Government, with additional support from Mudiad Meithrin and its Setup and Succeed grant to establish the new Cylch Meithrin.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools said: “It has been great to see learners and staff enjoying their new state of the art facilities across the three locations, including Ysgol Gynradd and Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, as well as the fantastic facilities at Cylch Meithrin Nawmor Cenarth. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in delivering these improvements, ensuring that our learners can learn and develop in a purposeful and welcoming environment.”
