A woman has been jailed after attempting to frame her partner’s ex-partner.
Rebecca Louise Jones, 33, of Trem Engan, Penygroes, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on 20 November after admitting to perverting the course of justice.
In March 2023, Jones and her partner said they were being harassed by his ex-partner, receiving multiple offensive and threatening messages.
The man’s ex-partner was arrested, but she claimed she was being framed.
Following police investigations, it was discovered Jones was sending the abusive messages to her partner using numerous fake accounts in the name of the man’s ex-partner.
She was jailed for one year and 10 months and received an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.
Detective Constable Emily Shone said: “Rebecca Jones’ behaviour had a devastating impact on the victim, causing her to be suspended from her job and feeling unable to leave her house alone.
“This experience will continue to have a lasting impact on her, but I hope the sentence provides the victim with some reassurance that it will not happen again.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.