An earthquake has shaken parts of Wales, with tremors felt in Aberaeron and as far north as Birmingham.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.7 magnitude quake happened at 23:59 GMT on Friday and was 1.8 miles (3km) under the Earth's surface.
The epicentre was north of Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, and west of Crickhowell, Powys.
Gwent Police said it received multiple calls overnight. There were no reports of damage.
Brian Baptie, BGS head of seismology, told the BBC said it was the largest earthquake in south Wales since a 4.6 magnitude quake about 25 miles (40km) west, near Swansea, in February 2018.
He added that, on average, Britain only gets about one earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 or greater each year.
A earthquake shook the Llyn peninsula in 1984.