Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “Wales’ space ecosystem is well placed to grasp the opportunities from the growing global space sector, thanks to its strong advanced manufacturing and technology base. Its universities are already involved in world-class space research and it has growing strengths in satellite technology. Our new funding for a space cluster manager and support for the plans for a space observatory and planetarium in Snowdonia will accelerate the development of this fast-growing space ecosystem and help realise its full economic potential.