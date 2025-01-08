A Gwynedd dad has scooped a cash prize for belting out a Christmas classic when he visited his local shop.
25 year-old, Deio Roberts, of Minffordd, was awarded £1800 as he won SPARaoke which took place before Xmas in the Penrhyndeudraeth store.
The competition, which asked shoppers to sing along to Christmas Classic 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' to be in with a chance to win big!
Deio said: "I can’t believe I won the SPARaoke competition!
"The prize money is going straight towards getting my first car—I passed my test back in February, but I’m still saving up for it.
"It was great knowing I had won, especially after my first Christmas with my son had left me a bit stretched.”