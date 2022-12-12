It was a special day for Aberystwyth Town Women defender Lucie Gwilt recently, writes Carries Dunn.
The 32-year-old was part of the team that mounted a tremendous second-half comeback to score three goals in just over 30 minutes and secure a valuable point against TNS at Park Avenue on Sunday, 4 December.
But before the match, her four-year-old daughter Libby made her Rainbow Promise on the pitch - watched by her proud mum and dad, Seasiders boss Gav Allen.
“To see it happen at Park Avenue, where I play and where Libby spends so much of her time as it is, right before our game, it was emotional,” Gwilt said afterwards. “Libby comes to all our girls’ football camps, and I certainly hope she’ll don the green and black when she’s older!”
Libby and the rest of the Aberystwyth Rainbows and Brownies were the match mascots, walking out with the team beforehand and getting the chance to kick a ball around with the Aber substitutes at half-time.
And Rainbow leader Katharine Webb thought it would be a great opportunity for some of their newest and youngest recruits to officially join.
“The one question we were asked several times was ‘can we come again?’” she said afterwards. “The girls loved meeting with Sami the Seagull and being mascots for the team onto the pitch. At half-time the girls enjoyed having a kick about with some of the substitutes, and who knows maybe we saw a future player in the making! Thank you to everyone who made our day so special.”
“It means a lot to me and to the girls that we’re role models for a younger generation,” added Gwilt. “Seeing the Rainbows and Brownies there today - they really enjoyed it, they were cheering us on, giving us high-fives after the game. When we were trailing 3-0, their support and their involvement really did help.”