Carol Kovacs was a workaholic. He was a caring brother who loved fishing. And he was also an alcoholic and homeless. His body was found floating in Aberystwyth Harbour six weeks ago. The Romanian national spent the last weeks of his 59 years living in a tent on Tanybwlch beach. DEBBIE LUXON has pieced together his story and explores what it’s like to live without a home on the margins of society. Sadly, she finds there are dozens like Carol living rough among us in mid and west Wales. Few notice. And fewer seem to care