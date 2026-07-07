A “secret” steam railway locomotive hidden from view for almost 60 years is now on display in Aberystwyth.
Sotillos, a powerful 0-6-2 tank engine, was built by Borsig of Berlin in 1906 for use on the demanding narrow gauge mining railways of Spain, but in 1967, the Sabero Railway line it was working on closed. Industry changed so Sotillos, and seven other engines on the line were destined for the scrap heap.
But wealthy British railway enthusiast Peter Rampton had recently visited and taken an interest in Sotillos and its shedmates. When he learned of the line's closure, he offered to buy the entire Sabero Railway fleet and shipped it by ship and lorry to his Surrey farm for safe-keeping.
Over the next three decades Peter travelled the world, hunting down more “engines at risk” to join his growing collection. Incredibly, more than 50 historic locomotives were eventually acquired, mostly stashed away in secret, alongside Sotillos, in various barns, lean-tos and workshops on the farm.
Peter died in 2019, but planned ahead, passed the proverbial baton to others. Gradually, these reminders of past industrial magnificence and engineering brilliance have been brought into public view.
Whilst some have gone to new custodians, Sotillos and 31 others have, over several years, been brought to Aberystwyth’s Vale of Rheidol Railway, where storage sheds and a museum have been constructed in anticipation.
With display space available, the railway team has chosen a selection of the locomotives to put on public view. Some, like the Ruston Proctor petrol shunter of 1915, have been restored to as-new condition. Others have been steamed, and do occasionally run.
Having had a thorough clean and de-grease, No.7 of the Sabero Railway has now taken pride of place in the museum.
Vale of Rheidol Railway CEO Llŷr ap Iolo said: “Peter Rampton’s legacy to us – and the wider world – was unprecedented in terms of its scale and heritage value. He saw his role as just a rescuer of engines: he wanted others to work out what to do with them, once he had done his bit. We’re so pleased to have had the opportunity to not just work on this fascinating piece of historic engineering, but also now share it with the world at long last.”
Tim Dunn, Vale of Rheidol Railway Head of Collection Development added: “Sotillos is truly an extraordinary survivor: a piece of industrial equipment that should have ceased to exist a lifetime ago. But because of Peter's passion, his foresight, and dedication to preservation, we now have something that people thought had been lost. By itself this unrestored engine is a fascinating time capsule, but what's thrilling is that there are another two dozen further hidden locos, each with their own amazing stories to tell too. We’re only just assessing them now, and realising their full, true, potential. Watch this space!”
Sotillos is now on display amongst many other free-to-view train-shaped treasures, at the Vale of Rheidol Railway’s museum in Aberystwyth.
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