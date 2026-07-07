Vale of Rheidol Railway CEO Llŷr ap Iolo said: “Peter Rampton’s legacy to us – and the wider world – was unprecedented in terms of its scale and heritage value. He saw his role as just a rescuer of engines: he wanted others to work out what to do with them, once he had done his bit. We’re so pleased to have had the opportunity to not just work on this fascinating piece of historic engineering, but also now share it with the world at long last.”