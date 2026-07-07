Philomusica, Sinfonia Cymru, Côr ABC and soloists Elgan Llŷr Thomas, Erin Gwyn Rossington and Owain Rowlands will perform Musicfest’s closing concert.
Tir na N’og – the land of eternal youth, is a forgotten 1930’s masterpiece by former Aberystwyth University Professor of Music, David de Lloyd.
Iwan Teifion Davies, Musicfest Artistic Director, said bringing his music to life on the university campus this year will be one of his festival highlights.
The closing concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 25 July at 7pm also features the world premiere of a Kian Ravaei violin concerto performed by Aberystwyth born violinist Tom Mathias, plus a new orchestration of de Lloyd’s Welsh-language songs.
Musicfest tickets for under 25’s are free. Call 01970 623232 or visit www.musicfestaberystwyth.org.
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