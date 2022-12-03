The interior of St Michael’s Church in Aberystwyth has been transformed, taking visitors back in time to the first Christmas.
The interactive Nativity is advertised for those aged 11 and under, but the adults on the tour I took enjoyed it just as much as the children.
Hannah Joy Bunting is a delightful tour guide, taking guests to heaven to meet the angels, and on to the shepherds and the Wise Men. Finally, we meet Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. But that’s not the end of this tour, for the children of the group received a gift and the chance to ride on a donkey.
The stable trail is on again today from 9.30am-12pm and 1.30pm-4pm. Tours last approximately 15 minutes.
The Wise Men (Julie McNicholls Vale )